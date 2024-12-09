HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,740 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 32,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,073,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $48.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $53.03.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

