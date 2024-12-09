Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 249,640 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,891,000 after acquiring an additional 257,658 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,550,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,307 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,198,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,913,000 after buying an additional 163,294 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,409,000 after buying an additional 1,328,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,485,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,116,000 after acquiring an additional 164,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.77 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 727,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,075,634. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

