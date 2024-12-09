Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $11.31 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,552 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Incyte worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 23,817 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Incyte by 8.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.16.

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte stock opened at $75.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 542.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.82. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,745 shares of company stock worth $1,311,687. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.