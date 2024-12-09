Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $10.28 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $183.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.66. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.08 and a 1 year high of $186.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

