HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 23.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $507,009.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,877 shares in the company, valued at $967,119.12. This represents a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,957 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.43.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $163.54 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 169.63%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

