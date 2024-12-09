HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,061 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,444. This represents a 11.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,850. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

