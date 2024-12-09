Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 930.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $89.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $90.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

