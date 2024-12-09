Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 46,511 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 606,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 388,433 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $51.42 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

