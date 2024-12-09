Monopar Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed with MNPR-101-Lu Therapeutic Radiopharmaceutical

On December 6, 2024, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) disclosed in a Form 8-K filing that the first patient had been dosed with its Novel Therapeutic Radiopharmaceutical MNPR-101-Lu.

According to the press release issued on December 5, 2024, Monopar shared this significant development with the public. The press release, included as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing, highlights the milestone of the first patient being administered with MNPR-101-Lu.

Alongside the press release, Monopar Therapeutics also furnished the Cover Page Interactive Data File as part of the filing.

As an emerging growth company, Monopar Therapeutics has opted not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Karthik Radhakrishnan, the Chief Financial Officer of Monopar Therapeutics, duly signed the report on behalf of the company in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Investors and stakeholders of Monopar Therapeutics can refer to the full Form 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website for more detailed information regarding this recent development.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

