Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its stake in Intel by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,524,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $109,258,000 after acquiring an additional 579,254 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Intel stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

