Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $10.61 Million Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of FTAI Aviation worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 96.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,222,000 after acquiring an additional 35,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $157.11 on Monday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $177.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,571.10 and a beta of 2.06.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The business had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.18.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

