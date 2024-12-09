Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 960 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $696.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $663.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.30. The stock has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $431.98 and a 12 month high of $712.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.88.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

