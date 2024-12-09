Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26,088.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 322,192 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 242.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,888,000 after buying an additional 241,618 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 787.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 186,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,945,000 after acquiring an additional 165,607 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,234,000 after acquiring an additional 135,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.30.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ITW opened at $273.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $232.77 and a one year high of $279.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.70.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

