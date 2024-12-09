Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 50,691 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,691 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after buying an additional 194,944 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Emerson Electric stock opened at $130.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
