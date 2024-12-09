Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.35% of Camtek worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,515,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after buying an additional 268,258 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 7.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 856,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,388,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 723.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 626,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,709,000 after purchasing an additional 550,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 486,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,855,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 373,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after buying an additional 46,016 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $72.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $140.50. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.57.

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Further Reading

