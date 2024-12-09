HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,508 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJUL. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 562.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 54,144 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 103.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period.

Shares of IJUL opened at $28.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

