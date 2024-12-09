Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $12.49 Million in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 290,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FER. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,680,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter worth $325,256,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter worth $79,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter worth $69,715,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ferrovial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,628,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,830,000 after acquiring an additional 89,293 shares during the period.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FER opened at $43.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. Ferrovial SE has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $48.29.

Ferrovial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

A number of brokerages have commented on FER. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrovial

Ferrovial Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.