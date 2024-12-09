Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 582.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 171,176 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 20.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 112,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $115,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,996.40. The trade was a 11.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $29,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,050.60. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $304,004 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.66. International Paper has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

