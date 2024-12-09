Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 318.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 265,941 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $93,061,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 11,317.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,427,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,294 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 770.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,430 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $36,165,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 32.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after purchasing an additional 467,986 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Trading Down 8.0 %

NYSE:AA opened at $42.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.73%.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $1,009,335.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,935.93. The trade was a 29.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AA. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alcoa from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

