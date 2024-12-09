Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $153.93 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.58 and its 200 day moving average is $166.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

