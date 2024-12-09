Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,893,356 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Catalent worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Catalent by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $73,000.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

In other Catalent news, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,849.50. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $305,931 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

