Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258,699 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 860,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 367,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after buying an additional 207,633 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 274,628 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 476.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $540.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.88 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UCTT

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Harjinder Bajwa acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,321.25. The trade was a 22.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,422 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $130,720.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $718,351. This represents a 15.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $943,275. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.