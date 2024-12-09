HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.09 Million Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

