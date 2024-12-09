Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $10.15 Million Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,825 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.44% of Mesa Laboratories worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLAB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $187,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $286,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,794.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $124.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $673.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $141.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -1.40%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

