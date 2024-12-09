Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Position Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Harvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Axonics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 120,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 247,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 141,688 shares in the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC now owns 115,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,947,000 after buying an additional 98,171 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Axonics Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $70.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.45 and a beta of 0.82. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $71.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $205,523.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,526.42. This represents a 6.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

