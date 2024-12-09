Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $13.42 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,617 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WY opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 79.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

