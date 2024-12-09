Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 457,994 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.69% of Innodata worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innodata during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Innodata by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innodata by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Innodata in the second quarter valued at $285,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial upped their price target on Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Innodata Price Performance

INOD stock opened at $44.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innodata

In other news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,278 shares in the company, valued at $373,337.80. This trade represents a 32.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $2,027,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,374.10. The trade was a 66.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 924,876 shares of company stock valued at $42,040,262 over the last 90 days. 15.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innodata Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

