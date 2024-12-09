HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 7,822 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 996,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 55,160 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.9% during the third quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,172 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS POCT opened at $39.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $652.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.