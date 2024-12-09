Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 655,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Xometry by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Xometry by 57.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Xometry by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 16,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $498,245.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,908.48. This trade represents a 17.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $109,968.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,356.93. This trade represents a 23.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,633 shares of company stock worth $1,201,730. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XMTR opened at $32.02 on Monday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

XMTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

