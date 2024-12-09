HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,762 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000.

NULG opened at $90.45 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

