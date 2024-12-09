Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 1,242.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 196.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. This represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 2,500 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285,953 shares in the company, valued at $15,876,110.56. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 190.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

