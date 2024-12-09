Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,097 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF were worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the second quarter worth $55,216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 455,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 165,615 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 247,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 143,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 433,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 109,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSI stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

