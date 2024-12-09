UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases New Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 645,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.07% of Gold Fields at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 71,094 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth $10,600,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $1,243,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Gold Fields Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GFI stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

