Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 5.0% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 19.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kinetik by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kinetik by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Kinetik Trading Down 1.0 %

KNTK opened at $58.20 on Monday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). Kinetik had a net margin of 30.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.48%. The business had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Kinetik’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 115.13%.

About Kinetik

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.