Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 122.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $67.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.