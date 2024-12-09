MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,272 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Gogo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Gogo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 134,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Gogo Price Performance

GOGO opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.17.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

