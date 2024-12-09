Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Global by 212.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,696 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 43.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,526,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,756 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $12,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 677.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 392,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.5% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,058,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,317,000 after buying an additional 314,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.10 to $12.60 in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

