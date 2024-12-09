CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 376.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CareDx were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CareDx by 868.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 183,823 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $2,852,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNA. BTIG Research cut their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

CareDx Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,600. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

