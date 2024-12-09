UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 265.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

YETI Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.15. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50.

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.