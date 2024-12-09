Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Stake in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in PACS Group by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in PACS Group by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PACS Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PACS Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PACS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of PACS Group from $48.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

PACS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PACS opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63. PACS Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

PACS Group Profile

(Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.