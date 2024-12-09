Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 104,320 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at $3,119,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 253.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 823,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $43.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $49.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $581.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

