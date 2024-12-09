VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

