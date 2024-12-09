HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.32 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BNDX stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.