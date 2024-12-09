Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 14,086 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. FMR LLC increased its stake in European Wax Center by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 428,280 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,274,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 164,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in European Wax Center by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,334,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after buying an additional 155,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $6.40 on Monday. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $364.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on European Wax Center

European Wax Center Profile

(Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.