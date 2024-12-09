SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1,086.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,886 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BILS opened at $99.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $99.28. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.
About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.