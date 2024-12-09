SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1,086.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,886 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BILS opened at $99.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $99.28. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.