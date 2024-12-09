HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 402,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 304,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 63,017 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 246,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 203,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BAPR opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

