Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 688.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

NASDAQ HEES opened at $59.99 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEES has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

