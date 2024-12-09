Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $177,000 Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

ANIP stock opened at $56.97 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -103.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $1,941,563.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,478,220.22. This represents a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 33,981 shares of company stock worth $1,970,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

