HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,326.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 124.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

