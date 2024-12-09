HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 297 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.25% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 121.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

MXI stock opened at $85.02 on Monday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $80.07 and a twelve month high of $94.38. The company has a market cap of $246.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average is $87.35.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

